Ganderbal: One person died and six others were injured after a vehicle skidded off road and fell into a gorge at Ranga Mode in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took when a vehicle on way to Kargil from Srinagar fell into a deep gorge at Ranga Mode Baltal.

He said that in the incident one person died while six others were injured and they have been rushed to PHC Sonamarg.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident—

