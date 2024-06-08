Two arrested for raping minor girls in Udhampur’s Ramnagar

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two people accused of raping two minors in Ramnagar area of Udhmapur district on Saturday.The duo was arrested within 24 hours of committing the crime on two school students in a forest area of Pansholi in Ramnagar Tehsil.Officials said that yesterday (Friday) while returning from school picnic, two minor girls were kidnapped by two accused identified as Daleep Kumar, son of Ramesh Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, son of Bansi Lal, both resident of Pansholi, Ramnagar.“The duo raped the two minor girls and left them in a pool of blood inside the forest area yesterday. After getting the information of the disappearance of the girls, police launched the search operation and rescued the girls from forests in injured conditions. “Police took them to the hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable,” said an official.Taking the matter seriously, police launched a massive hunt and nabbed both the accused. A case in this regard has been registered at police station Ramnagar
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post