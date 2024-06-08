Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: Bangladesh PM Hasina, Seychelles VP Afif arrive in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday announced that leaders of seven countries from its neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on June 9.

Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have already arrived in Delhi.

Besides Hasina and Afif, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

