SDRF, Police rescue tourist trapped in River Sindh in Kangan

GANDERBAL: In a swift and courageous rescue operation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with Ganderbal Police rescued a tourist who was trapped in the midst of the River Sindh at Kullan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.
According to officials, the tourist had slipped from a bridge and fallen into the River Sindh while capturing photos. Responding promptly to the emergency, a team comprising SDRF Gund component, Police, and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 118 battalion reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.
Despite the fast flow of the river, the SDRF team from Gund, displaying remarkable courage, ventured into the middle of the river and successfully rescued the tourist using lifeguards and ropes, bringing them safely back to the riverbank.
Expressing gratitude for the timely intervention, the rescued tourist, identified as Sunil Singh (45 years old), extended heartfelt thanks to the SDRF team, Gund Police, and locals for their prompt and effective response.
The valorous act of the SDRF Gund rescue team was applauded by the locals present at the scene, who witnessed the successful rescue operation.
A video capturing the rescue operation quickly went viral on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook, garnering appreciation for the bravery and swift action of the rescue teams.
