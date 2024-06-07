MMU strongly condemns alleged blasphemous post

SRINAGAR: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, a conglomerate of religious bodies led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has taken serious note of a recent news item reporting that a non-local medical student at the Government Medical College in Srinagar allegedly posted a blasphemous comment on a caller app against the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The MMU strongly condemns this act.

The MMU in a statement said that such incidents are unacceptable to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, for whom the reverence and honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are paramount. Blasphemous remarks of this nature will not be tolerated, it added.

The organization has called on the college administration and authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter to determine if this was a deliberate attempt to instigate and hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, and to take stern action accordingly.

The MMU pointed out that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred, saying a similar event took place at NIT last year. It seems there is a pattern, it added.

“Insulting a particular religious community and its revered figures—a hallmark of a certain hate-based ideological movement in India—is spreading its tentacles in Jammu and Kashmir, a region known for its religious coexistence and respect for all faiths. This ploy will not be allowed to succeed,” the MMU said.

