Director NIT Srinagar condemns acts hurting religious sentiments

SRINAGAR: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof. A. Ravinder Nath on Thursday strongly condemned any act or incident that may cause hurt to the religious sentiments of any community.

Prof. Nath stated, “We believe that mutual respect and understanding are essential for a peaceful and productive learning environment. We at NIT Srinagar Institute take our commitment to the safety, security, careers and future of our students very seriously,” he said.

Director NIT Srinagar said that they are constantly working to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of NIT fraternity.

“In line with our commitment to these values, we have resolved to include student representation on official committees constituted henceforth to prevent any adverse events that disturb the peaceful atmosphere in our campus,” he said.

Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said that the Institute has a zero-tolerance policy for any act or incident that causes harm to religious sentiments or disrupts a safe learning environment.

“We are committed to taking commensurate and appropriate action against those found involved in such incidents, both in the past and going ahead. It is reiterated that this Institute does not and will not extend any unwarranted leniency in such matters,” he said.

Director NIT Srinagar urged all our students to adhere to the strict code of conduct with focus on their education and thus work towards building a brighter future with humane sensitivities and values of life.

“By working together, we are confident we can create a more harmonious, respectful and inclusive environment for everyone at NIT Srinagar,” he added.

