Modi to take oath as PM for third time on Sunday: Joshi

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm on June 9, Joshi told the NDA leaders assembled here at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building to elect Modi as their leader.

Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were present for the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi’s leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print