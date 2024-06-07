Er Rashid moves Delhi court for bail

Srinagar, June 06: Winning independent candidate from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Parliamentary seat, Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Er Rashid has approached Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking interim bail to take oath as a Member of Parliament.
Rashid emerged victorious from north Kashmir’s Lok Sabha seat in recently concluded Lok Sabha election in the country. He defeated former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah by over two lakh votes.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh on Thursday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case. The matter will be heard next on Friday, Bar & Bench reported.
Rashid is currently in Delhi’s Tihar jail and facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in an alleged terror-funding case.
His lawyer Vikhyat Oberoi informed that they are seeking interim bail or custody parole to take oath and perform other parliamentary functions.
The jailed leader was earlier a Member of the Legislative Assembly. His Lok Sabha campaign was managed by his sons Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid.
Srinagar, June 06: Winning independent candidate from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Parliamentary seat, Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Er Rashid has approached Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking interim bail to take oath as a Member of Parliament.