Woman killed, 2 others injured in accident in Mendhar Poonch

Poonch: A woman was killed and two other people were injured when a load carrier they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell on roadside in Mendhar area in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the accident took place at Chuwara gali Balnoi Mankote when driver lost control over Tata Mobile (PB03BK-5126) and skidded off the road, leading to on the spot death of woman and injuries to two other persons. Immediately, they said, locals rushed to the spot and in between a police team also reached to spot. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, they added.

A police official confirmed that the accident and death of the woman and injuries to two persons.

