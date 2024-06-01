Illegal mining: Police seize 9 vehicles, arrest drivers in Bla

BARAMULLA: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals at Khanpora, Shrai, Kreeri & Mirchimar areas of Baramulla, police seized nine vehicles and arrested their drivers.
The action was initiated under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, SDPO Tangmarg, SDPO Pattan & SDPO Kreeri assisted by SHOs of PS Baramulla, PS Tangmarg, PS Kreeri & IC PP Mirgund, police said in a statement.
The statement added, “Police seized nine vehicles including 07 tippers, 02 tractors & arrested 09 drivers who have been found involved in illegal mining & transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Ramzan Lone, Jamsheed Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar, Khursheed Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Sultan Dar, residents of Jalsheeri Baramulla, Riyaz Ahmad Dar son of Habibulla Dar resident of Ijara Pehlipora Boniyar, Sajad Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir resident of Khadniyar Baramulla, Ab Rashid Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar resident of Druroo, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Assadullah Bhat resident of Chandbugh, Jahangir Ahmad Magloo son of Ab Majeed Magloo resident of Bangdara & Irfan Akram Mir son of Mohammad Akram Mir resident of Bandgam Budgam.”
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in Kunzer, Baramulla & Kreeri Police Stations and investigations have been initiated, the statement said.
