Police book 2 notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Bla

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police booked 02 notorious drug smugglers under the PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
“The notorious drug smugglers namely Ehtisham ud Din Khan son of Late Bashir Ahmad resident of Gousia Mohalla Ladoora Watergam and Farhat Begum @Fancy wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar respectively,” police said in a statement.
Police said that many cases are registered against them and were involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Town Baramulla, Kreeri, Trikanjan, Boniyar and other areas of the district. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth, it said.
“The general public appreciated the role of the police for their action against drug peddlers. Our consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” police said.
