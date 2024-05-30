Arif Masoodi elected President Pampore Bar Association

PAMPORE: The Bar Association Pampore held elections for the positions of President and Treasurer at the Munsif Court Pampore premises on Wednesday.
For the president’s post, Dr. Arif Hussain Masoodi emerged victorious, defeating Adv. Aijaz Ahmad Khan. In the contest for Treasurer, Suhail Ahmad Parray won against Adv. Aijaz Ahmad Dar.
The presidential election saw two contenders: Dr. Arif Hussain Masoodi and Adv. Aijaz Ahmad Khan. Dr. Masoodi secured a resounding victory, receiving 35 out of the 48 total votes, while Adv. Khan garnered 13 votes. The results were officially declared, confirming Dr. Masoodi as President and Suhail Ahmad Parray as Treasurer of the Bar Association Pampore.
The Bar Association members warmly welcomed the newly elected officials with a shower of flowers, signifying their strong endorsement and approval of the new leadership.
Following the announcement of the results, the newly elected Bar President, Dr. Arif Hussain Masoodi, expressed his gratitude to all participants and pledged to work with dedication and honesty for the betterment of their fraternity.
