4 Persons Arrested In Different Cases For Circulating Obscene Content, Harrasment Of Persons On Social Media: Cyber Police Kashmir

Srinagar:Cyber Police Kashmir on Thursday said that it have arrested four persons in different cases for Circulating obscene content and harassment on social media.Taking on to the micro-blogging platform X, Cyber Kashmir Police posted, “Cyberpolicekmr have arrested four accused in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media. Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, was arrested in one case. In the second case, Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflah Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested. We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cybercrimes rigorously, reads the post
