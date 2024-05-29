KPDCL Serving Notices To Consumers Found Hooking

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has warned its consumers to desist from illegal power usage, failing which permanent disconnections with recovery of the unaccounted energy consumed shall be effected including registration of FIRs, under the Electricity Act.

KPDCL has also started serving Notices to the consumers found using power illegally by way of hooking and meter bypassing, with copies sent to the concerned Police Station for registration of FIRs.

In a statement released today, a KPDCL spokesman said Inspection Squads are vigorously patrolling on roster basis and mapping all those consumers found hooking on bare conductor, meter tampering and bypassing and exceeding sanctioned load in flat-rated areas. “In order to thwart attempts of large-scale power pilferage, Inspection Squads have been manning all sections at Subdivision level to prevent consumers from using power illegally,” he stated.

The spokesman added that over 1.90 lakh inspection and disconnection drives have been conducted by KPDCL field staff over the last 6 months and a large number of consumers have been caught using power unauthorisedly. “Against recovery on account of energy consumed illegally worth Rs.27.74 crore, Rs.11.04 crore have been realised,” he said, adding that non-payment of dues on account of illegal use of energy are being reflected in the power bills against those consumers who have failed to deposit.

KPDCL further stated that FIRs are being registered and more applications are being moved with names and Consumer IDs of such consumers caught either hooking or bypassing/ tampering meters.

Highlighting the role of the centralised and fully autonomous Central Inspection Squad of the KPDCL, the spokesman stated that as many as 4,110 inspections have been conducted over the past six months and large number of meter tampering cases have been detected. “82 confirmed cases of meter tampering have been reported for registration of FIRs under the Electricity Act by CIS,” he said and added that all these consumers will be remotely disconnected permanently.

Laying stress on revision of sanctioned load in flat-rated areas till these are smart-metered under the premier Loss Reduction Scheme of RDSS, the spokesman said the load of the consumers is being enhanced in a calibrated manner, in an attempt to bring down AT&C losses. He further stated that a large number of consumers are far exceeding their sanctioned loads, sometimes even by 4-5 times, which is adversely affecting the billing efficiency of KPDCL.

The KPDCL spokesman further advised its consumers to use electricity judiciously, which shall go a long way in providing reliable and quality power supply to all its consumers. He also urged the domestic consumers to avail the waiver on late payment surcharge under the Government’s Power Amnesty Scheme which shall remain in force till March 31, 2025.

