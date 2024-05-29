GDC Tral organizes trekking for girls

PULWAMA: The Department of Physical Education and Sports of Government Degree College (GDC) Tral on Tuesday organized a one day trekking for female students of the college.

The event was flagged-off at 8:30 am by the college Principal Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, around 70 female students of different courses participated in the said program.

The trekking commenced from the Satoora village up to the upper reaches of Hajin nard, besides the sports board members the principal of the college(Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Ahmad Malik) himself taking the lead accompanied the students and supervised the whole trekking event.

The Principal himself guided the students to undertake hard treks to boost their morale and will power, which will go a long way in helping them to face hard times of life with patience and perseverance.

The students along with teaching and non-teaching members of the college enjoyed the beauty of the upper reaches of Hajin, mesmerizing nature, the smell of fresh trees and grass along with fresh water streams.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Malik highlighted the objectives of trekking which prepares the students to face the challenges of life enabling the student trekkers to adjust themselves in a new environment with unforeseen eventualities and an opportunity to explore nature and be part of it.

After the culmination of the event, the students carried many memories home to cherish and many lessons learnt.

Teaching and non teaching members accompanied the students during the trekking expedition.

