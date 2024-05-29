Ensure comprehensive arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani, Urs Shah-e-Hamdan (RA): Div Com to officers

Chairs meetings to review arrangements

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the celebration of Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla Ganderbal and other districts including Kulgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara and Anantnag; Director Tourism; Director Health Services, Kashmir; officers of FCS&CA, KPDCL, Information, Transport, PHE, Fire & Emergency Services, SMC, SRTC, Relief and Rehabilitation, besides representatives of Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed officers to ensure all civil arrangements including electricity and drinking water at important temples of Tulmulla, Ganderbal; Tikker, Kupwara; Laktipora Aishmuqam, Anantnag and Mata Tripursundri Devsar and Mata Kheerbhawani Manzgam in Kulgam district.

He also directed the concerned to ensure adequate transportation facility to the devotees so they do not face inconvenience during their visit to Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple. He also instructed for making buses available at various transit camps.

Besides, he directed SMC to provide mobile toilets during the period of Mela, and also asked concerned agencies for completion of renovation and upgradation works at Tulmulla before the start of Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Div Com instructed DC Ganderbal to make adequate arrangements of blankets to the management of the temple for devotees besides making arrangements of water proof tents to facilitate participants of Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani.

He asked DC Ganderbal to appoint a Nodal Officer for timely communication of arrival of yatris for regulation of entry of devotees in the premises to avoid crowding for darshan.

Further, Bidhuri directed all the concerned officers to enhance the arrangements by 20 percent in view of an influx of more yatris than previous year.

Meanwhile, representatives of Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society expressed gratitude to the Divisional Administration for elaborate arrangements and conveniences provided to devotees during previous year celebration of the occasion.

Chairing a meeting regarding celebration of Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan, Div Com directed concerned DCs to make proper arrangements for the celebration of Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan at Khanqah-e-Moula, Srinagar, Khankah Faizpanah Tral, Jinab Sahab Soura, Aasar Sharif Kalashpora, Kabamarg, and Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Dooru Seer Hamdan, Aham Sharif Bandipora; Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Bandipora.

He directed for comprehensive arrangements regarding availability of electricity, drinking water, sanitation, besides fire tenders and security arrangements.

