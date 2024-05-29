63.37 Pc Voting Recorded In 6th Phase: ECI

New Delhi: The penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections recorded 63.37 per cent voter turnout with 7.05 crore out of 11.13 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday said.
As many as 58 seats in eight states went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.
Of the 87.54 crore electors in the first six phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 57.77 crore voters turned up at the polling stations to cast their votes.
