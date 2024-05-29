2 properties attached

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla on Tuesday said to have attached properties (3 Kanals & 19 Marlas) land worth lacs belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Jalal Din son of Raj Mohd resident of Zamboor Pattan & Mohd Saki son of Mastana Bhatti resident of Kamalkote Uri, after obtaining attachment order from Sub Judge Uri.
The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No. 34/1995 u/s 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 4(III) TADA Act & 105/1996 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act of PS Uri, a police spokesman said in a statement.
The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities, police said