Night temp hovers above normal in J&K amid dry & hot weather forecast

Srinagar: Amid forecast for dry and hot weather, night temperature continued to hover above normal in J&K except Jammu city on Tuesday. A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.4°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 13.5°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.3°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.3°C against 13.6°C and it was 2.7°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 12.5°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the place, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.6°C against 24.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote 19.0°C and Bhaderwah 15.6°C, he said. Regarding the forecast, the MeT office said that till May 29, generally dry and hot weather is expected even as the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.From May 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at isolated places.From June 1-2, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/thunder at isolated places. From June 3-5, generally dry weather is expected.He said no respite in heat wave or hot & dry weather conditions is expected over plains of Jammu Division during next 7 days.At the same time, he said, slight relief from Heat wave/Hot & dry weather conditions is expected during May 30-31 and June 1-2 in most parts of Kashmir Division as well as few hilly areas of Jammu Division.“Another spell of heat wave is expected from June 3 onwards,” he said and urged people to avoid heat exposure besides drinking a lot of fluid and water.

