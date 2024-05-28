India needs strong leader, stable govt as ongoing conflicts worldwide won’t end so quickly: Jaishankar

SHIMLA: The world is in a tense situation as ongoing conflicts are not likely to end so quickly and in this scenario, India needs a strong and powerful leader with standing and respect and a stable government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Interacting with a selective group of media persons here, he said there are ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza-Iran and there are issues on the Indian borders too, adding a clear message should go that India has a strong leadership.

“The world is in a tense situation and the ongoing conflicts would not end so quickly and that’s why India needs a stable government, a strong and powerful leader with networking, standing and respect,” he said.

