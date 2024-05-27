No family member of terrorists, stone pelters will get govt job in J-K, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Sending a tough message, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that no family member of any terrorist nor close relatives of stone pelters will get government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also said that the Narendra Modi government has not only targeted terrorists but also eliminated the terror ecosystem, resulting in a drastic fall in terror incidents in the country.

“In Kashmir, we have taken a decision that if someone joins a terrorist organisation, their family members will not get any government job,” he told PTI in an interview over the weekend.

