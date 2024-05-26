PoK is ours and we will take it: Amit Shah

SHIMLA/UNA/DHARAMSHALA: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and “we will take it”, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to “frighten” the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.

Addressing rallies in support for BJP candidates Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Bhardwaj from Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary seats respectively, he also appealed to people to ensure the BJP’s victory in the bypolls to six assembly seats for the formation of the new government in the hill state, currently ruled by the Congress.

“The real face of the Congress, which came to power in the state by making false promises like free electricity, one lakh jobs every year and giving Rs 1500 per month to women, has been exposed in front of the people of Himachal,” Shah said.

Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives in eliminating terrorism within India. Shah stated that PM Modi has already secured 310 seats in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence that the target of ‘400-paar’ would be realised in the upcoming phases. He further predicted that the Congress would be limited to a mere 40 seats.

Furthermore, Shah urged people to ensure victory for the saffron party in the 6 assembly seat by-polls, highlighting the importance of forming a BJP government in the state.

Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory in the general elections, Shah stated: “Five phases of elections have been completed. In these five phases, the Prime Minister has crossed the mark of 310, and in the sixth and seventh, by crossing 400, we have to make him the Prime Minister, and the onus is on those who are voting in the seventh phase. While the BJP is on track to surpass 400 seats, Rahul Baba is once again dwindling below 40 seats”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print