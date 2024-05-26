CS compliments civil administration, police for smooth polls

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, J&K Atal Dulloo today complimented both the civil administration and police for working tirelessly and ensuring peaceful and smooth conduct of parliamentary elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

On the culmination of the 6th & last phase of Lok Sabha election in J&K, Chief Secretary hailed the high voter turn-out during all the phases and said that huge participation and high voting percentage have demonstrated faith of people in the electoral process.

He said that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure general public do not face difficulties in casting their vote and the Media has amply highlighted the enthusiasm among the electorate and truly the election in J&K has looked more like a festival.

On this occasion, Dulloo remarked that since the elections are the spirit of democracy, therefore, every person who played his/her role in its successful conduct, deserved appreciation. He commended the role of every person, who had been part of the polling machinery for being part of this largest democratic exercise in the world.

He appreciated the role of officials on election duty who worked with utmost dedication and devotion for making this whole process impartial, free and fair for the electorate. He called these public servants the foot soldiers of the democracy who should take pride in their accomplishments.

Chief Secretary thanked people for coming out in large numbers to cast their vote. He acknowledged the role of Principal Secretary Home; DG Police, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/Jammu, ADGPs, all Deputy Commissioners, DIGs, SSPs and other civil & police officers for making fool proof arrangements, thereby providing people a peaceful environment to exercise their vote freely as per their choice.

Dulloo also complimented Election Commission of India especially Chief Electoral Officer J&K, who had been pivotal in making best of the arrangements for conduct of polling in all the districts over five phases. He expressed satisfaction that adequate security arrangements had been made which ensured peace and harmony during elections and no untoward incident was reported.

