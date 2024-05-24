Kala Zeera Day observed at SKUAST-K’s Advanced Research Station Pampore

Director Research highlights lucrative potential of black cumin fetching Rs 70,000 per kanal, urges youth to embrace agricultural entrepreneurship

PAMPORE: The Advanced Research Station for Saffron and Seed Spices SKUAST-Kashmir Dusoo Pampore observed Kala Zeera (Black Cumin) Day, highlighting the importance and potential of this valuable spice. The event was graced by Prof. Haroon Naik, Director of Research at SKUAST-Kashmir, as the chief guest.

Bashir Allie, Head of the Advanced Research Station for Saffron and Seed Spices Dusoo, briefed Prof. Naik on the ongoing research and developments related to Kala Zeera. The event was attended by SKUAST-Kashmir scientists, Pulwama’s Chief Agriculture Officer Mohammad Iqbal Khan, other agriculture officers including Syed Agah Mehmood and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bhat, and leading saffron grower head Abdul Majeed Wani, along with other local farmers, officials told Kashmir Reader.

During his visit, Prof. Naik inspected the trial crop of Kala Zeera at the research station in Dusoo. Following the inspection, a meeting was held with SKUAST-Kashmir officials, agriculture officers, and farmers, where Prof. Naik emphasized the significance of Kala Zeera as one of the finest spices in Jammu and Kashmir. He discussed the spice’s high market value and potential for substantial economic benefits for local farmers.

Later, Prof. Naik, along with other officials, visited Ladhoo Pampore to meet a local farmer actively engaged in black cumin farming. This visit underscored the university’s commitment to promoting niche crops and supporting local farmers through advanced agricultural practices and research.

The event showcased SKUAST-Kashmir’s dedication to agricultural innovation and the development of high-value crops like Kala Zeera, aiming to enhance the region’s agricultural productivity and economic prosperity.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Prof. Haroon Naik said, “Today, we conducted a program on black cumin (Kala Zeera), while we were already working on saffron. There is a major government project running at the Spice Station in Dusoo for black cumin under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). Our task is to improve the selected varieties and work with government departments to multiply these varieties and distribute them to the farmers to reach their fields.”

“During my visit today, we reviewed the project on niche crops. There are two projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, focusing on niche crops such as Pran, black cumin (Kala Zeera), saffron, and Mushki budji. These traditional crops are cultivated without using any fertilizers, allowing us to market them as organic products. To expand and preserve this heritage, SKUAST-Kashmir and the agriculture development department are working together to advance these crops,” he added.

The Director Research SKUAST-K said, “I am very pleased with the research our scientists have conducted on black cumin (Kala Zeera). You know, it has a very good market price, ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 rupees per kilogram, depending on the quality. According to the information provided, the yield is 14 kilograms per kanal of land, meaning one can earn approximately 70,000 rupees per kanal. Moreover, once planted, it does not require new seeds or tubers for eight years. You only need to invest in labour for maintenance and harvest the produce when it is ready. This is where labour and compounds will be utilized.”

He added, “Some traditional lands in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh where black cumin (Kala Zeera) used to grow have been selected, and testing has been done here. I observed that the seeds from Gurez or Ladakh are much smaller and yield less compared to those grown here. I believe this is a very good effort by our scientists, and the results are excellent. I request the Department of Agriculture to meet all the requirements for multiplying Kala Zeera tubers. I hope they will fulfill these needs and spread this technology to all our farmers. This includes teaching them how to intercrop so that if they incur a loss from one crop, they can benefit from the other. Our goal is to deliver this technology to the farmers.”

Sharing his message for the youth, he said, “If you come from a farming family and may not want to become a farmer, there is no doubt about the potential in this field. Especially in Jammu and Kashmir, food and drugs are two sectors that will never bring losses to those involved. The future is such that what we call food will sell at the rate of gold. The population is increasing, and land is decreasing, so we need to focus more on production. Currently, we are looking for both quality and ways to increase production.”

“I believe that all the youth should come to SKUAST. For those who are at home, we have opened a centre called SKUAST Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Here, we guide them, provide them with technology, and show them how to enter the business world. We don’t want to limit agriculture to just being a subsistence activity; we want to turn it into a business. We encourage the youth to come to us, and we will show them how to do business in agriculture,” Prof. Naik added.

