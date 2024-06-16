IWT: ‘Neutral Experts’ Visiting J&K From Monday

JAMMU: In view of the “Neutral Experts,” along with a delegation from India and Pakistan to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Saturday appointed 25 liaison officers.
It is learned that the visit, starting from June 17 to 28, pertains to the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
As per the order issued by the General Administration Department, the administrative officers in the government have been asked to report to the offices of the Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir, Power Development Corporation, Jammu, and Srinagar, respectively, for a briefing about their duties and responsibilities during the visit of the delegation.
Notably, the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, arranged and negotiated by the World Bank, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries.
