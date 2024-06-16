Pray for ‘brothers and sisters of Palestine: Imam-e-Kaaba

Makkah: Imam-e-Kaaba, the preacher of the Day of Arafah, Sheikh Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, the imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, has called on Haj pilgrims to pray for the ‘brothers and sisters of Palestine’ suffering at the hands of Israeli brutality since October 7, 2023.

This came during an Arafat Day sermon delivered by Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly at the Namirah Mosque in the plains of Arafat, Makkah, on Saturday.

Al-Muaiqli said, “Pray for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who have been touched by harm and have suffered from harm.”

“Their enemy is shedding blood, causing corruption in the country, and preventing them from receiving what they need of food, medicine, nourishment, and clothing.”

He emphasised that Haj is a manifestation of ritual and sincerity in worship, adding that the Day of Arafat is a great moment in which good deeds are multiplied and bad deeds are forgiven.

Quoting the Quran, he said, “He promptly covers the light of the day with the darkness of the night and has subjected the sun, the moon, and the stars to His command. To Him alone belong all creation and command. Blessed is Allah, the Lord of all creation.” [7:54]

Underscoring the Quran’s role as a guiding mercy for humanity, he highlighted its capacity to rectify conduct and lead toward righteousness. He cited the Quranic verse 17:9, affirming, “Indeed, this Qur’an guides to what is most upright, and gives glad tidings to the People of Iman who perform righteous deeds, that for them alone will be a great reward.”

Reaffirming the fundamental beliefs of Islam, Sheikh Al Muaiqly testified to the oneness of Allah and the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH). He portrayed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy to mankind and a beacon guiding humanity towards Allah’s compassion.

He stated, “As for My mercy, it encompasses all things in this world. However, I will record My mercy in the hereafter for those who have Taqwa, give Zakah, and have Iman in our signs.” [7:156]

The sermon also reiterated the Five Pillars of Islam — the testimony of faith, prayer, zakat, fasting during Ramazan, and the pilgrimage to Hajj.

Each pillar was underscored by corresponding Quranic verses, emphasising their pivotal role in a Muslim’s life. He stressed the significance of Ramazan by quoting, “The month of Ramazan is the one in which the Qur’an was sent down as guidance for mankind, and as clear evidences that show the correct path and distinguish between right and wrong. Therefore, whoever witnesses the month among you must fast it.” [2:185]

Highlighting Shariah’s principles of preserving religion, life, intellect, wealth, and honour, Sheikh Al Muaiqly underscored their critical importance for societal stability and prosperity. He invoked the Quranic verse 4:58, stating, “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice. Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Indeed, Allah is ever Hearing and Seeing.”

Encouraging strict adherence to Hajj regulations with sincerity in worship, the Imam urged pilgrims to emulate the practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the pilgrimage. He concluded the sermon with heartfelt supplications for Muslims worldwide, particularly those facing hardships, and offered special prayers for the leadership of Saudi Arabia for their facilitation of Hajj.

The sermon culminated with a universal prayer for forgiveness, safety, and blessings upon all Muslims: “O Allah, forgive the Muslim men and women, and the men and women of Iman. Protect them from all evil. Preserve for them their religion, their safety, their lives, their wealth, their minds, and their honor.”

