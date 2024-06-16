Gadkari Meets Dr Karan Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari, called on Dr. Karan Singh, Statesman and former Sadr-i-Riyasat of the Erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar at his residence and discussed the development of upcoming road and national highway projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting focused on the strategic importance of enhancing infrastructure in the region, aiming to bolster connectivity and support economic growth. During the discussions, the Union minister informed Dr. Karan Singh of the progress of several key projects, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Delhi-Katra Expressway and the Zojila Tunnel Project.

The Union minister emphasized the government’s commitment to expediting the completion of these projects, which are expected to significantly improve transportation networks, reduce travel time, and enhance safety for commuters. He highlighted the commitment of Central Government to continue working towards the vision of a well-connected and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, fostering a brighter future for the region.

In the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh, former MLC and Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust was also present. Vikramaditya stated that it was a privilege and pleasure to host the Union Minister along with his father at his residence.

Dr. Karan Singh expressed his support for the initiatives and highlighted the potential benefits for the local population, including increased accessibility to remote areas, promotion of tourism, and creation of job opportunities. He highlighted the critical role of robust infrastructure in the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister assured that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is dedicated to addressing any challenges and ensuring timely execution of these projects.

