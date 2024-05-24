Hope you don’t disappoint me: Mehbooba to voters ahead of polls in Anantnag-Rajouri

SRINAGAR: “Hope you don’t disappoint me and give me an opportunity to be your advocate in Parliament,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday in her appeal to voters on the eve of polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

The PDP chief, working to revive her party’s fortunes following its alliance with the BJP in 2015, is up against National Conference’s Mian Altaf and 18 others in the controversially redrawn constituency that votes on Saturday in the penultimate round of the seven-phase elections.

“Tomorrow you all will go to vote. I request you to think before casting your vote about who has supported you in difficult times,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a video message on X.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print