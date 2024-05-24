Extreme fire likely over J&K forests in next 7 days: JKDMA

Srinagar: With a heat wave sweeping Jammu & Kashmir, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) on Thursday issued an alert, saying extreme fire is likely to occur over forest areas during next seven days.

It also requested people to report the incident (if any) on 113 for prompt response.

“Extreme forest fire risk is likely to occur over forest areas in next 7 days. People are requested to report the incident ( if any ) on 112 for prompt response. Dial 112 for any help,” JKDMA in an alert said.

Meanwhile, weatherman said that the “heat wave” over plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for the next six days.

He said from May 23-28 generally dry weather is expected even as the possibility of thundershower activity at “isolated” places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29-31, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at isolated places.

“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 31,” he said, adding, “Heat wave over plains of Jammu Division & Kashmir Division is likely to continue during next six days”.

He said hilly districts are also likely to experience hot and dry weather during the next six days.

