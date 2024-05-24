Allium Day 2024 celebrated at CITH Rangreth to promote advanced onion production technologies

• Director DOG Pune highlights importance of technology in farming at ICAR CITH

• Director CITH highlights Allium 2024 Program’s impact on onion, garlic, shallot farming for increased farmers’ income

Srinagar, May 23: To mark the celebration of Allium Day 2024 in the Kashmir Valley, a significant event aimed at raising awareness about advanced onion production technologies. The event was organized by ICAR-CITH, Srinagar, and supported by regional authorities SKAUST-Kashmir, the event brings together farmers, researchers, and agricultural experts to discuss and promote innovative practices in onion cultivation.

Dr. Vijan Mahajan, Director of ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic, Pune, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr. M. K. Verma, Director of ICAR-CITH, Srinagar, was the special guest.

The other distinguished guests included Dr. O. C. Sharma, Head of the Vegetable Division, Dr. Asif Bashir Shikari, Head of the Division of Vegetable Science at SKAUST-K Srinagar, Director of Research at SKAUST-K Srinagar, Dr. Geethika Malik, Scientist in Vegetable Science at ICAR-CITH Srinagar, Dr. Sudhakara N. R, Scientist in Soil Science at ICAR-CITH Srinagar. Dr. Malik and Dr. Sudhakara presented their ongoing research on onion and garlic at ICAR-CITH. Progressive farmers also attended the programme.

The primary objective of Allium Day is to introduce and disseminate cutting-edge technologies and methods that can enhance onion yield, improve crop quality, and ensure sustainable farming practices. Workshops and demonstrations are being held to showcase modern techniques such as drip irrigation, integrated pest management, and the use of high-yield onion varieties. Experts are also providing insights into soil health management and post-harvest processing to reduce wastage and increase market value.

By focusing on these advancements, Allium Day aims to empower local farmers, improve their livelihoods, and boost the overall agricultural productivity of the Kashmir Valley. The event serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, ensuring that the latest scientific developments reach the grassroots level, thereby fostering a more resilient and prosperous agricultural community in the region.

During the programme, the Director of ICAR-Directorate of Onion and Garlic, Pune Dr. Vijan Mahajan, Director ICAR CITH MK Verma, along with other officials and farmers, visited the onion and garlic farming fields. Director MK Verma briefed Dr. Mahajan about Onion and Garlic farming in the ICAR CITH.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, the Director of GOG Pune Dr Vijan Mahajan said that ICAR CITH is a central institute and the main center for the Directorate of Onion and Garlic. “This centre has been conducting large-scale research on onions and garlic since 2009 and has made significant contributions, particularly in these areas. They have developed many varieties and technologies. Today, as we celebrate Onion Day, all farmers were invited to this event. The purpose of this day is to inform farmers about how they can use technology to achieve better production so that they can benefit more,” he said.

He said the farmers were very pleased with their visit to CITH. They received information on which fertilizers and pesticides to use when to use them, and in what quantities. “Additionally, they learned about seed management, nutrition, and other essential aspects. It is clear that the knowledge gained from CITH will help increase their crop yields and result in better income for them,” he said.

Sharing his message for farmers, Dr Vijan Mahajan said they should approach farming as a business and regularly visit such centres. “By doing so, they can learn about the latest technologies being developed and gain more knowledge, which will lead to higher income for them,” he said.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Director of CITH, MK Verma said that today we held a programme at the ICAR CITH institute called Allium 2024. “The Allium programme focuses on the importance of three crops onion, garlic, and shallot (pran). These crops are commonly consumed at home and are very beneficial for health. If farmers cultivate them properly, they can significantly increase their income,” he said.

“To address these topics, we invited experts from the Directorate of Onion and Garlic from Pune Director Dr Vijan Mahajan, as they oversee onion, garlic, and shallot cultivation across India and guide us on how to advance in this field. This is particularly important for farmers in Kashmir, as well as in Himachal and Uttarakhand, because the farming of these crops here takes place over long days, with the crops maturing in about 8-9 months, resulting in nearly double the yield,” he added.

He added, “Today, we discussed all the issues here and listened to the farmers’ concerns. We explained to them the proper methods for planting seeds, such as planting in lines or on beds. We also advised them on the benefits of using drip irrigation and the importance of maintaining a balanced use of fertilizers. Additionally, we emphasized the need to timely address any diseases that may affect the crops. I believe that in the future, farmers will benefit greatly from these practices. We have developed new varieties at CITH, and by using these, which we provide to the farmers, they can increase their income and also take care of their health.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print