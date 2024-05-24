2 Killed As Vehicle Falls In Gorge At Margan Top

Kishtwar: Two persons have died when a load carrier met with an accident at Margan Top near Warwan area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.
An official said that the vehicle was in way from Anantnag to Marwah when it fell into a deep gorge near Naribaran, resulting in the death of two persons.
The deceased have been identified as Abid Hussain of Khudwani and Showkat Ahmed Pathana of Larnoo Matigowran.
The official added that the vehicle has fell into a deep gorge and rescue operation is going on to retrieve the bodies.
