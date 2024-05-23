LS Elections 2024: End of campaigning period in 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency

Srinagar: The election campaigning period in 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency culminated on Thursday. Effective from 6 PM on May 23rd, 2024 which is 48 hours ending with the poll close time, the campaign period shall end in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency and restrictions imposed across the district under Section 144 CrPC, announced the District Magistrate Anantnag. This, the administration said, is to ensure the orderly conduct of the electoral process, uphold democratic principles, and mark the beginning of the campaign silence period. Notably, the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency will go to polls on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

