After high transportation costs, Pakistan mangoes suffer losses due to climate change

KARACHI: Already battered by the spike in input costs, Pakistan’s mango production is set to significantly reduce for a third year running due to the impact of climate change and a scaled-down export target for 2024.

Industry leaders, fruit farmers, exporters and weather scientists are all worried about the increasing impact of climate change that will not just reduce the mango yield but also decrease the foreign exchange and have claimed that the government has not done anything to mitigate the losses.

The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers, Merchants Association has set a target of 1,00,000 metric tonnes of mango exports in the current season but says that they may not even be able to achieve that. This target translates to approximately USD 90 million of export income.

