Mercury rises amid forecast for light rains in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for partly cloudy weather with possibility of very light rain at a few places till June 4, both day and night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that while partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/thunder at few places was likely in next 24 hours, partly to generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder was expected at many places from June 4-7. There is possibility of gusty winds at a few places during the time also, he said. “Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. Thereafter from June 10-13, weather is likely to be “generally dry”. The MeT office also advised farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5-6.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.4°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.4°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.2°C against 10.2°C and it was 2.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.6°C against 25.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 14.0°C, Batote 17.6°C and Bhaderwah 14.0°C, he said. (GNS)

