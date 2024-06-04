Counting centres: Prohibitory Order Issued

JAMMU: To maintain public peace, order and tranquility on the day of counting, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, District Magistrate, Jammu in exercise of the powers conferred upon section 144 Cr.P.C has issued prohibitory order within the premises of Counting Centres.

An order issued here today stated “Whereas, the counting of votes for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 is fixed on the 4th June 2024; whereas, there exists every apprehension of problems related to law and order, public peace, order and tranquility on the day of Counting;

Therefore, in order to maintain public peace, order and tranquility on the day of counting, I, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, District Magistrate, Jammu in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.P.C. do hereby prohibit; Procession and Sloganeering of any kind within the premises of the counting centres; Use of P.A. System/loudspeakers and celebration by any political party or candidates within the premises of the counting venue; Carrying of sticks either with or without flags, lathis, processions or big gatherings within a radius of 100 Meters from the counting centres; Bursting and throwing crackers on the roads and at public places on the day of counting.”

Further the order stated that no victory procession/rallies or any sort of other rallies/procession by any candidate/political parties shall be allowed without prior permission of the undersigned.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till 5th June, 2024. This order shall be applicable within the jurisdiction of District Jammu.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print