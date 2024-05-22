PM Modi Hails Baramulla Voter Turnout

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.

“Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi’s remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s post, saying, “High voter turnout, over 58 per cent in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people’s determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.

As per the ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the constituency in the last 8 Lok Sabha elections in 35 years. Baramulla sees a fight between National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and JKPC leader Sajjad Lone. PDP’s Mir Mohammad Fayaz is also in the fray.

The voter turnout in Baramulla was 5.48 per cent in 1989, 46.65 per cent in 1996, 41.94 per cent in 1998, 27.79 per cent in 1999, 35.65 per cent in 2004, 41.84 per cent in 2009, 39.14 per cent in 2014 and 34.6 per cent in 2019. (Agencies)

