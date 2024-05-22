Anyone found harming peace will be dealt with firmly: DGP

Jammu: Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law, Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain said on Tuesday as he visited the Reasi District.

According to a police spokesperson, the top cop reviewed the security scenario of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Shivkhori shrines in a meeting at DPL Reasi. He also held an interaction with Jawans and officers, shared his vision for the force and underlined the expectation of the people from J&K Police, he said. “During the visit, he also inaugurated different facilities for officers and officials of Reasi.”

Accompanied by ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar, the DGP was received by ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, DIG UR Range Rayees Mohammd Bhat, DC and SSP Reasi.

While addressing the officers and personnel during the interaction, the DGP highlighted the sense of pride and responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform and serving the people. “I want to share some points which I feel like sharing repeatedly at various levels.Being men in uniform, we should have a sense of pride that the uniform gives us the authority and responsibility to serve the people.Very few people get this opportunity to serve with such authority and responsibility,” the DGP stated.

He reiterated that from leaders to the last rank in the force, everyone must work with utmost responsibility to uphold the legacy of being the one of best police force of country in fighting terrorism, narcotics, and crimes, while also providing necessary support and help to people in need.

The DGP also informed the personnel about the allocation of funds aimed at upgrading the accommodations for police personnel. He expressed his desire to form sub-committees at different levels to ensure that these funds are utilized effectively and in a time bound manner.

The DGP J&K emphasized that the J&K police force has over 1.20 lakh organizational strength with each Inspector rank officer overseeing approximately 1000 individuals, it becomes essential for these officers to possess substantial pride in their service towards the community. This pride should stem from a deep commitment to upholding honesty and dedication while fulfilling their duties.

Chairing the officers’ meeting at DPL Reasi, the DGP engaged in detailed discussions with jurisdiction officers about the countermeasures required to thwart anti-peace attempts. The meeting emphasized the importance of robust and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of people. “Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law,” the head of J&K Police underlined in the meeting, the spokesperson said.

The meeting besides the visiting officers was attended by ADGP Jammu Shri Anand Jain, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DC Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan, SSP Reasi Ms Mohita Sharam, CO IRP-Ist Bn Ms Anita Sharma, Principal STC Talwara Jameel Ahmed, Dy. CO CRPF 126 Bn Omnath Chatraj, 2 I/C CRPF 6th Bn Rajesh Sharma and other jurisdictional officers.

The DGP alongwith other senior officers paid rich tributes and laid floral wreaths at the Martyr’s Memorial and also inaugurated different facilities that include SSP office Reasi, new PCR building, and Cyber Cell at DPL Reasi. He also distributed tablets among Beat officers and Close User Group (CUG) numbers among the jurisdictional officers at the District Police Lines Reasi.

He also launched a song against drug abuse by Singh Gurjeet in collaboration with J&K Police Reasi titled “Nasha Kadi Ni Karna”.

