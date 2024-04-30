SC To Hear Review Pleas On Article 370

NEW DELHI: A reconsideration petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India concerning the revocation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court, which had earlier upheld the validity of the central government’s decision to annul this constitutional provision, is set to hear the case again on May 1.
The apex court in December last year had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K constitutionally valid. The top court had directed the Election Commission to hold elections in Kashmir by 30 Sept 2024.
While announcing the decisions, the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, had stated, “It (SC) doesnt need to adjudicate on validity of proclamations because main challenge was to abrogation and if it can be done during president rule and even if its held proclamation could not be done, no material to say president rule cannot be invoked.”