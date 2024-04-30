Boy dies as landslide hits Ramban

Srinagar: A 13-year-old boy died as a fresh landslide hits the Karool area of Ramban on Monday afternoon.
An official said that a 13-year old boy died after a landslide hit the Karool area of Ramban. He said the body of the boy hasn’t been found yet.
He has been identified as Yaqoob Mir son of Gh Hassan Mir resident of Karool Ramban.
In the incident, two houses also suffered damage while further processes in this regard have been taken up.

