Will Support Like-Minded Parties In Valley: Raina

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that his party will extend support to like-minded parties in the Kashmir Valley as he cautioned people to stay away from the Congress.

Raina claimed that BJP will win big on both Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

“BJP has a good connection with the other like-minded parties in Kashmir Valley,” the BJP J&K President told the media here.

He said, “We are looking forward to extending our support to like-minded groups and good candidates after discussing the formalities with the party workers.”

Asked whom BJP considers friends in Kashmir, Raina said: “There are so many parties who are very compassionate with the people. We will talk to our workers and the outcome will be announced,” he said.

Asked about the BJP seeking deferment of elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Raina said that this has to be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) whether to postpone the elections or not.

He said there is a lone Mughal road that is connecting Anantnag in Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and due to inclement weather and snowfall it remains closed. The snowfall is still going on there due to which Peer Ki Gali and Mughal roads are still closed.

He said the ECI has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit a report in this regard as he looked forward to the ECI decision.

Asked about PM Modi’s recent speech about the “Mangal Sutra” remark, the BJP J&K President said, “Congress is a party which has been messed up with scams. Congress has always done worse. One should remain away from the Congress”. (Agencies)

