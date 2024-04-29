Sonamarg Road Accident: Another Body Retrieved, Toll 5

Ganderbal: Another body was retrieved on Monday morning from Nallah Sindh in Kullan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after an accident occurred in Gagangeer, Sonamarg, taking the total death toll to five.On Sunday evening, at least four persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Gagangeer, Sonamarg. “Among the missing two people, one body has been retrieved while the efforts are on to trace another body,” an official said.The body has been taken to PHC Sonamarg for legal medical formalities and identification
