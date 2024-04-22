Rajanath visits Siachen glacier, says Indian citizens sleep freely as brave hearts remain awake at world’s highest battlefield

Srinagar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday visited the world’s highest battlefield Siachen glacier to interact with the soldiers serving the nation. Singh while raising the morale of soldiers posted at Siachen glacier stated that Indian citizens were sleeping freely because of the commitment of brave men serving the nation in the bone chilling cold.Addressing the soldiers, Singh,laid wreaths at the war memorial at Siachen glacier and paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes. “I was supposed to come here on the day of Holi but bad weather didn’t allow me to visit this place. But I had promised the soldiers in Ladakh that I will visit Siachen soon and today, I am glad I am here with you at the world’s highest battlefield,” said Singh, who was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Pande.He said that soldiers serving the nation at Siachen glacier are the real heroes and not less than the ‘devtas’ for the people of India. “It is because of you that people across the country sleep without fear. Serving the nation in such a place where cold conditions freeze the bones is something we are proud of,” Singh said. He said the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi is committed to serve the soldiers and take care of their families and children. “Soldiers posted at Siachen are doing unparalleled service to the nation,” he said.The Union defence minister said that today schools, colleges, industries, shops, hospitals besides every other sector were flourishing because of the brave men serving the nation at Siachen glacier. “You are ready to fire at the enemy and at the same time take bullets on your chest,” he said.Meanwhile, Singh distributed sweets to the soldiers at Siachen and exchanged belated Holi greetings with them. He took stock of the infrastructure available at the glacier and got the brief from the army officers about further upgradation of the infrastructure. The defence minister assured them all out support from the Central government stating that no stone will be left unturned to provide all latest gadgets, infrastructure and equipment to the soldiers serving the country at Siachen glacier—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print