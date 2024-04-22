Pakistan’s ruling PML-N win majority of seats in by-elections for national and provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got the lion’s share in the key by-elections by winning at least two National and 10 provincial assembly seats, according to the unofficial results on Monday.

By-elections were held on Sunday on 21 National and provincial assembly seats amidst tight security and suspension of cellular and internet services in specific districts of Punjab and Balochistan to maintain law and order.

Two seats each of the National Assembly in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and one seat in Sindh, while twelve seats of the Punjab Assembly and two each of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies were up for grabs.

