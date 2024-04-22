LG greets civil servants

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated civil servants for hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to bring in transformation in people’s lives.
“On Civil Services Day, greetings to the civil servants and their families. I appreciate their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to bring in transformation in people’s lives and to strengthen the culture of excellence & value system in governance for nation building.”
Every year, National Civil Service Day is observed on April 21.
