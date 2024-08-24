Hindus and Muslims came together to guard Dhaka’s ancient temple after fall of Hasina-led govt, says priest

DHAKA: Describing the deity of the ancient Dhakeswari Temple here as a “mother to all humans”, a priest of the revered shrine said several Hindus, Muslims and others from the local community had come together to guard it soon after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

The centuries-old temple in old Dhaka has many mosques in its vicinity and chimes of temple bells at times merge with the sound of ‘azaan’ emerging from nearby mosques.

PTI on Friday visited the Sree Sree Dhakeswari National Temple, one of the prominent ‘shakti peethas’, and interacted with priests and members of the Hindu community who visited the shrine.

