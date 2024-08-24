Alliance will collapse like pack of cards: Chugh

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today blasted the new alliance between Congress and NC saying that it will collapse like house of cards and will face a humiliating defeat in coming elections.

Chugh said time and again this alliance has been rejected by the J&K people. Even in the last Lok Sabha elections while Congress failed to open it account in J &K, the NC led by Abdullahs faced a crushing defeat.

In the past Abdullahs, Gandhis and Muftis had formed a Gupkar alliance which was outrightly rejected by people in DDC elections. They formed INDI block in Lok Sabha elections yet they bit the dust.

Ridiculing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Srinagar Chugh said it was more like a ice cream trip to Lal Chowk where he must have understood the pulse of the people.

Rahul Gandhi’s fun trip is a clear indication of the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This feat has been achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has brought about a transformative change in the region.

The BJP’s strong presence and popularity in J&K is a testament to PM Modi’s leadership and the party’s commitment to the region’s development.

Chugh said , the Congress party’s attempt to seek alliances with parties rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication of their desperation. In contrast, PM Modi’s policies have made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to enjoy a peaceful outing in Lal Chowk, a far cry from the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the region earlier.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print