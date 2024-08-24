Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Jake Sullivan; discusses ‘key’ strategic matters

WASHINGTON: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and shared perspectives on “key” strategic matters of mutual interest, a day after India and the US signed two key agreements to further boost their comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India.

“Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States @jakesullivan and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest,” Singh said in a post on X after his meeting on Friday.

