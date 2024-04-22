Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan to promote cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the tensions in the Middle East, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive here on Monday on a three-day visit to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan, months after the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat airstrikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

The Iranian President will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation, according to a statement by Foreign Office on Sunday.

Raisi’s visit from April 22 to 24 would be the “first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024”, it said.

