US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to China from April 24 to 26

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week, which officials said is part of the plan of the Biden Administration to responsibly manage the US-China relationship by strengthening lines of communication to reduce the risk of miscalculation and conflict.

The China visit by Blinken comes after a series of highest-level interactions between the two countries, including the phone call between the Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, which was followed by a visit to Beijing by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a telephone call that the Defense Secretary has had last week with his Chinese counterparts.

With stops in Shanghai and Beijing, from April 24 to 26, Blinken would be accompanied by senior officials, including Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson, and Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick.

