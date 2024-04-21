School headmaster working as OGW arrested with pistol, grenades in Poonch

Srinagar: The security forces have arrested a school headmaster along with a pistol for working as over ground worker in Hari Budha area of Poonch district on Sunday.

According to a statement,that in a joint operation, launched by the Army and Police in Hari Budha, a registered over ground worker Qamaruddin who is the headmaster in school was caught with a foreign-made pistol and grenades in his house.

The statement reads that the consignment recovered is suspected to be used to disturb the ongoing election in the Poonch area. “The search is still in progress. Two Chinese grenades and one Pakistan made pistol were recovered from the OGW,” it said—(

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print